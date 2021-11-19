This Morning's Holly Willoughby welcomes surprise new family member

Holly Willoughby loves to share snippets into her personal life every now and then, and the This Morning star delighted fans on Friday after revealing that their family had expanded!

The This Morning star and her husband Dan Baldwin have welcomed a new dog, a Golden Retriever called Bailey. Sharing the news on her lifestyle website, WYLDE, Holly remarked: "Bailey came into our life this month and has changed everything.

"My daughter has been campaigning for us to get a dog since she was able to talk, and we have been waiting for the right time for a dog to fit into our family life. Now, is that time."

On how little Bailey has had a positive impact on their life, Holly added: "This little ball of scrumptious energy bounded into our world and immediately made us question why on earth we have waited so long.

"She's been brilliant for getting us all out of the house, going on long walks and playing in the garden.

"During lockdown, the kids gravitated to being on screens more than normal, but Bailey has come in and pushed a giant paw-shaped, reset button for all us…and of course we are completely in love."

Holly has welcomed a new dog to her family photo credit: WYLDE

Holly and Dan, who have been married since 2007, are doting parents to three children Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven. The family already have two cats, Teddy and Bluebell.

Earlier this year, the star shared an insight into how she survived lockdown with her husband Dan, revealing he had been winning brownie points for doing "nice things" without her having to ask him.

She said on This Morning: "I also think that doing little nice things gives you a bit of leeway in other areas as well. Like, if I'm doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea, or I'll come back and he'll have put the washing away and I haven't asked him.

"Then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things, so I think doing little things to help makes a big difference."

