Coleen Rooney hits back at criticism over marriage comments as Wayne's documentary airs The couple attended the premiere together on Wednesday

Coleen Rooney, 35, has broken her silence a day before her husband Wayne Rooney's documentary premieres on Amazon Prime Video.

MORE: Wayne and Coleen Rooney's childhood homes are worlds away from their family mansion

Taking to Twitter, the mother-of-four shared a picture of herself and Wayne, 36, taken at the documentary's premiere on Wednesday night, and defended her family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Coleen - in just 60 seconds

"I am who I am... He is who he is... We are what we are and that's that!!!!" she said, before adding: "Life is for living, life goes on, life is not perfect at all and you know what... It's OUR life no one else's. God bless."

RELATED: Coleen Rooney's four wedding dresses with husband Wayne are nothing alike

READ: Wayne Rooney admits to 'mistakes in the past' in marriage with wife Coleen

While the 35-year-old was quickly inundated with many messages of support, others continued to question the tell-all documentary.

Coleen supported her husband on Wednesday night

"Why broadcast it to millions?" asked one, to which Coleen replied: "Because I want to… it's my life. Enjoy yours xx."

In the film, titled Rooney, which premieres on Friday 11 February, Coleen speaks honestly about the issues she and Wayne have faced in their marriage, including the footballer's notorious infidelities.

The mother-of-four hopes that her husband of 14 years has "learnt" from his past mistakes and will not get into "horrible situations" again.

Coleen and Wayne have been married for 14 years

Speaking about continuing her marriage with Wayne, she said: "When you're making those decisions you've got to focus on what you want and not what else.

"Obviously, I listen to the people who matter to me - my mum and dad and they've always given me a positive outlook on things and there's nothing that we can't deal with."

She continued: "Hopefully he's learnt and he doesn't get himself into any of them horrible situations again.

"But it's happened and I've got to live with it and if I couldn't cope with living with it I would have ended the relationship."