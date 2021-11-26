Wayne and Coleen Rooney make rare glamourous red carpet appearance

Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne looked picture perfect as they graced the red carpet at the premiere of ROBBO: The Bryan Robson Story on Thursday night.

Held at the HOME Cinema in Manchester, the couple - who share four young sons together - posed up a storm as they cosied up to one another for photographers. They were joined by the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Harry Maguire, Michael Carrick and man-of-the-moment Bryan Robson.

The upcoming documentary tells the story of Manchester United and England icon Bryan. The former captain, now aged 64, spent 13 years at Old Trafford during his successful football career.

Coleen and Wayne's outing together was a surprise welcome for fans. The event comes just a few weeks after Coleen broke her silence on her husband Wayne's infidelity scandals. She addressed it for the first time in a trailer for the Amazon Prime documentary on the life and career of her husband.

Recalling the scandal with three prostitutes back in 2002, Coleen said: "I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with - together with alcohol - not good. I forgive him but it wasn't acceptable."

Coleen and Wayne Rooney out on Thursday night

Wayne then admitted: "People still look at me in a different way. For me it's important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I've done."

The couple met as teenagers, and over the years their marriage has been rocked with various allegations. Back in 2017, the sports star was alleged to have enjoyed a "kiss and cuddle" with lettings agent Laura Simpson before being arrested for drink-driving when Coleen was pregnant with their fourth child.

At the time, Coleen addressed the story and said on social media: "No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a [difficult] time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end…. Everyone is entitled to their opinion on things, I often do."