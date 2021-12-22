Coleen Rooney pictured having tea with the Queen – fans left confused The family visited Madame Tussauds in London

Coleen Rooney and her family took a trip to London and couldn't help but tour several popular attractions – including Madame Tussauds.

The mother-of-four was accompanied by her husband Wayne and their four boys, Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, as they posed up a storm alongside several lifelike figures of their favourite celebrities.

In one picture, Coleen and her son Cass sat opposite the Queen to enjoy a pretend afternoon tea. The Queen's wax figure was so realistic that many fans were left confused.

"I thought this was real then," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "God, I double taked!"

Coleen and her youngest son enjoyed a tea with "the Queen"

"Had to zoom in, thought it was her actual Majesty," a third wrote.

Other pics saw her boys posing alongside Ed Sheeran, past and present James Bonds, The Beatles and Kanye West.

Following their exciting time in the capital, which also included a trip to Harrods, Coleen and Wayne treated their boys to a magical trip to LaplandUK, located near Ascot.

"Thanks @laplanduk for a magical day. We enjoyed every minute, thanks for looking after us," Wayne wrote on his Instagram, alongside a photo of his family posing next to Father Christmas.

The family later travelled to LaplandUK to meet Santa

The family's trip to the magical forest comes days after Coleen and Wayne welcomed some special guests to their Manchester home.

The mother-of-four, 35, invited the Grinch and Santa's elves into their property to spend time with their four sons – and the photos gave fans a new peek at their bathroom and living room. "The best Grinch about!! Fitted in well with our mad house," Coleen captioned the first photo, tagging Angels & Scallies Kids Parties.

The snap showed the Grinch dressed in a red Santa outfit as he perched on top of the toilet in the bathroom. It boasted wooden floors, a large towel radiator and grey cabinets with glass bookshelves displaying family photos.

Coleen also posted a picture from inside their plush grey living room where two elves had joined her sons. They sat on the floor in front of the stunning silver Christmas tree while two leather Chesterfield sofas could be seen on either side of the room, which was finished with patterned wallpaper and double doors leading to the garden.