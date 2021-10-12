Coleen Rooney has revealed she has forgiven husband Wayne following his several cheating scandals as she describes his behaviour as "unacceptable".

The 35-year-old, who married the former England footballer in 2008, has addressed Wayne's infidelities for the first time in an Amazon Prime documentary on the life and career of her husband.

Addressing the reports in the trailer, the mum-of-four touched upon the topic and how the affairs affected their marriage.

Recalling the scandal with three prostitutes back in 2002, Coleen said: "I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with - together with alcohol - not good. I forgive him but it wasn't acceptable."

Wayne, 35, then admitted: "People still look at me in a different way. For me it's important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I've done."

The couple, who met as teenagers, are doting parents to sons Kai, 11, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three. Over the years, Coleen and Wayne's marriage has been rocked with various allegations.

The couple have been together since they were teenagers

Back in 2017, the sports star was alleged to have enjoyed a "kiss and cuddle" with lettings agent Laura Simpson before being arrested for drink-driving when Coleen was pregnant with their fourth child.

At the time, Coleen addressed the story and said on social media: "No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a [difficult] time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end…. Everyone is entitled to their opinion on things, I often do.

"However please make an opinion based on true facts… Wayne doesn't get portrayed for the person he is in the press, he has always had a hard time. I'm not going to list his good qualities as a person as I don't think he deserves it at this time but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad. He's made silly and selfish mistakes, some he's learnt from, some obviously not."

She concluded with the statement by saying that she loved Wayne, writing: "It's my decision... Do I love Wayne... yes I do. If I didn't then I wouldn't be trying to make it work.

"I know I would be fine on my own, with just me and my children, but I don't want to live like that, I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that’s what I want to do. I'm not saying everything is fine and forgotten about, but we are as good as can be at this point, I'm not the type of person to put a show on and say we're all loved-up… I'm just real."

