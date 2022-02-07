Wayne Rooney admits to 'mistakes in the past' in marriage with wife Coleen The footballer married in 2008

Wayne Rooney has touched upon the "mistakes" he has made during his marriage to his wife Coleen. His extremely candid comment come ahead of the release of Amazon's new documentary about his life and career.

Coleen, 35, and Wayne, 36, who began dating at age 16, have been married since 2008, and together they share four sons together - Kai, 11, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three.

Discussing his experience of fame at 16, the professional footballer admitted to having "explosions". He told MailOnline: "I learned that when I felt that coming, I needed to sit down and talk to someone. That calmed things down. I spoke to Coleen quite a few times, her mum and dad and my mum and dad."

On wanting the public to see every side of him in the upcoming documentary which will be released on Friday, Wayne said: "There have been mistakes in the past, which I have always held my hands up to. It was tough for me to do it and for Coleen to do it.

"When tough moments have come up, we have sat down and spoke about them and figured out how we are going to get through it."

The couple have been married since 2008

The couple are also set to address Wayne's infidelities for the first time. "The first thing you see is her forgiving some of the stuff I've done," he explained. "But then we have always sat down and been open about it and figured out what is best for us as a family and we have taken that into the film."

Back in October, Coleen revealed that she had forgiven husband Wayne following his several cheating scandals as she described his behaviour as "unacceptable".

Recalling the scandal with three prostitutes back in 2002 in a teaser, Coleen said: "I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with - together with alcohol - not good. I forgive him but it wasn't acceptable."

Wayne then admitted: "People still look at me in a different way. For me it's important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I've done."

