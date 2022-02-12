LA Rams' QB Matthew Stafford's wife admits to Super Bowl 'struggle' ahead of big day

Kelly Stafford, the wife of LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, has shared her frustrations as she struggles to write a letter to her husband ahead of the 56th Super Bowl.

Matthew helped his team, the LA Rams make it to the final of the 2021 NFL season and they will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals on 13 February at LA's So-Fi Stadium. But Kelly has now revealed that she is trying to write Matthew a letter that will "match this moment" but has come up blank.

WATCH: Kelly Stafford shares 'struggle' with fans ahead of the 56th Super Bowl

Taking to social media, she posted a picture of her laptop set up in the backyard, writing that she was "taking a quick second to myself to write Matthew his SB letter" and that it "still feels weird to write that but damn does it also feel good".

However she then posted a video an hour later, admitting that she is "trying to write this letter and nothing matches this moment".

"I am struggling, I keep writing and deleting, writing and deleting, because nothing I can say can justify all that he has done," she shared, "and I'm struggling so maybe if you can all start thinking thoughts that I can write, then they'll somehow, through the universe, shoot over to me and I can get this letter done because I am stressing about it."

Matthew was traded to the Rams in early 2021 and in his first season with the California team, he has led them to a 15-5 season.

Matthew and Kelly moved to LA in 2021

He had previously held the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.

Kelly shared details of her terrifying health battle in an essay she penned for ESPN in October 2019.

She revealed that shortly after the birth of their third child, daughter Hunter, she began experiencing symptoms like dizziness and almost dropped her daughter during a bad spell. After being given a prescription for vertigo that failed to help, Kelly underwent an MRI which revealed she had a tumor sitting on her cranial nerves and she would need surgery to remove it.

Kelly and Matthew share four daughters

The 32-year-old was told that there was a 50 percent chance she could lose her hearing and a possibility that she could suffer facial paralysis.

After a grueling 12-hour surgery, Kelly's tumor was successfully removed, and although she was able to make an almost full recovery, she later revealed that her "new norms" include not liking "loud, busy restaurants" as much as she used to and having to tell people that she is now slightly "hard of hearing".

Matthew and Kelly share four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, who are nearly five, Hunter, three, and 18-month-old daughter Tyler.

