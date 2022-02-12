Tom Brady makes heartbreaking comment about 2022 Super Bowl after NFL retirement

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has publicly shared how he wishes he were working this weekend - referencing his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the Super Bowl tournament.

Tom's wife Gisele Bundchen shared a gorgeous makeover shot on social media, revealing a glossy new haircut and her glowing natural beauty, and captioned the post: "Who is working this weekend? Let's do this!"

WATCH: Tom Brady’s final touchdown of his NFL career

In response, Tom wrote: "I wish I was!!" to which fans were quick to comment to share their love and how "football will NOT be the same without you".

Tom confirmed his retirement after the Bucs' defeat from the Los Angeles Rams who will face the Cincinnati Bengals at the 56th Super Bowl on 13 February.

He had an incredible 22-year career that saw him win seven Super Bowls with two teams, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he said in a statement.

Tom left the comment on Gisele's post

He continued: "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions.

"And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

"My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 percent of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Tom played his last two seasons wirth the Bucs

He then paid tribute to his wife, Gisele, and his children, thanking them for their support after previously revealing that his supermodel spouse had given up a lot for him to focus on his career.

Tom added: "And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement.

"I always came off the field and home to the most loving wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."

He and Gisele have two children together

Tom was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft and played back-up for two years. However he took over from the Patriots' quarterback, Drew Bledsoe in 2002 when Bledsoe was hit with an injury.

That year he led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win. Tom went on to win five more Super Bowls with the team, before leaving the Patriots in a shock announcement where he confirmed he would be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-season contract.

He won his seventh Super Bowl ring with the team that same year.

The 56th Super Bowl airs on NBC. Kickoff is at 6:30/5.30c.

