Will Smith marks major career moment with ecstatic fans post-Super Bowl The actor's hit show is getting a reboot

Will Smith, like many others right now, is riding on the high of an incredible Super Bowl, but took to social media to celebrate a major career milestone that came with it.

The actor shared on Instagram a snippet from the newly released reboot and dramatization of his hit sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

WATCH: Will Smith releases Fresh Prince Of Bel Air reboot trailer - but fans have same complaint

Revealing that the show, Bel Air, was officially now out on Peacock, the actor penned a heartfelt tribute to the series and urged fans to watch it.

He wrote: "So proud of this cast, this crew, and Morgan cooper— you are a genius!! #BelAir is finally out and streaming now on @PeacockTV!"

Fans immediately took to the comments to react with excitement upon the release of this completely different take on the light-hearted 90s classic, with one commenting: "I am watching it right now."

Another wrote: "It was sooooo goooood," with a third adding: "We're ready for this," and one even enthusiastically saying: "Gonna watch it noowww!!!"

Will shared a snippet from Bel Air to celebrate its release

The star also appeared in a commercial promoting the new series that aired during the Super Bowl, and is one of the show's executive producers.

The King Richard actor also shared a clip of himself with family attending the premiere of the show, and by the looks of it, they were all quite happy.

"Brought the fam to the #BelAir premiere and we loved it!! The new cast killed it and I can't wait for y'all to check this one out tomorrow," he captioned his post.

He reacted with incredible excitement in the video, and he wasn't alone, being joined by his kids Jaden and Willow, who were also quite taken by the premiere.

The actor attended the show's premiere with his family

Fans expressed their excitement about the show as well, and now have the chance to catch the episodes and deliver a verdict for themselves.

