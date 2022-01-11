Will Smith releases Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot trailer - but fans have same complaint Fans have something to say about the new show

A first trailer for the reboot of 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been released, teasing the dramatic new take on the original show.

The new series, titled Bel-Air, will follow a similar plot to the original by focusing on a street-smart teenager from Philadelphia who is sent to live with his wealthy relatives in Bel Air - but fans of the 1990s show seem to have the same complaint.

WATCH: The trailer for Bel-Air

After releasing the trailer to his official Youtube account, Will Smith was flooded with comments from fans about the upcoming series. While many fans are excited about the new reboot, some have reservations about the dramatic retelling.

Taking to the comments section, one person wrote: "This is nothing like the original. It’s a drama. No comedy whatsoever. It’s a hard no for me," while another agreed, adding: "Comedy made the original show and made the dramatic scenes special."

A third person commented: "Why do all reboots and remakes have to make everything dark and edgy? I don't understand," while another added: "Doesn't look that there is much comedy in this series, isn't what the old series is about?"

Other fans also noticed one thing missing from the trailer: Jazz being thrown out of the Banks' house. The notorious houseguest gets booted out of the family home by Phillip Banks countless times in the original series and fans are hoping to see more of this in the reboot.

Fans have reservations about the dramatic retelling

One person commented: "I love the new tone of this, but I noticed one thing missing. I didn't see Jazz getting thrown out the house. Hopefully that happens at least once," while another added: "This looks amazing, so excited to watch this… We need more of Jazz getting put out."

While some fans are apprehensive about the reboot, others are looking forward to the dramatic reimagination of the original. One person took to Twitter, writing: "This is a must-watch for me, I can't wait for the release," while another added: "I like this a lot. Reboots usually don’t sit well with me but this dramatic tone is something I missed from the OG show."

