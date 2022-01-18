Will Smith celebrates his mother's birthday - and his own wins as well The King Richard star has a knack for funny social media videos

Will Smith has lots of reasons to celebrate lately. The King Richard star, 53, posted an adorable video singing and dancing to Whitney Houston’s "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" with his "Mom-Mom" Caroline Bright, for her 85th birthday.

"Let’s dance our way to 100," he captioned the Instagram video.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith's engagement ring from Will Smith cost more than a Ferrari

The actor also recently celebrated his first Golden Globe win, awarded best actor in a drama film in this year's Golden Globes, which were not televised.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Will Smith releases Fresh Prince of Bel-air reboot trailer

Though he had previously been nominated five other times, it's his role as Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams, that finally won over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

MORE: Will Smith's fans in disbelief over major change to his appearance

READ: Will Smith and wife Jada share heartbreaking messages after tragic loss

Will has taken his dancing and celebratory videos not only to Instagram but to TikTok as well, with over 64 million followers fanning over his videos of funky red carpet looks from years past and behind the scenes with tennis stars Venus and Serena.

Will Smith and his mom on her birthday

One of his most viral videos, with over 36 million views to date, features the famous trio getting together for a picture, with Simple Plan’s "I’m Just a Kid" playing in the background, recreating a picture of the Williams' sisters with their actual father, Richard, when the girls were kids.

READ: Will Smith denies rumours he's divorcing Jada Pinkett Smith

Though the movie was nominated for best drama motion picture in this year's Golden Globes, Venus and Serena weren't entirely sure whether to give Will Smith their blessing to play their father at first.

Will Smith is incredibly close with his mom

Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, Will explained, "they said they would see us through the process and exec produce, but they wanted to see the movie before they decided if they would put their names to it."

MORE: Will Smith’s daughter Willow is his double in remarkable new photo

The Hollywood star is a doting family man

The famous sisters admitted they cried for the majority of the film, which is available on HBO Max, but fortunately for Will, they were tears of happiness and appreciation.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.