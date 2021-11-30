Will Smith shows hilarious support for tearful daughter Willow Dad's gotta do what he has to do

Will Smith shares a close relationship with his children and frequently features them on his social media, although his latest post had a different ring to it.

MORE: Will Smith reveals why Venus and Serena Williams didn't give their blessing for King Richard at first

The actor shared a screenshot of his daughter Willow Smith's Instagram profile, specifically focusing on her profile picture.

The shot featured a young Willow with a puffy face, in the midst of tears as she emotionally stared at the camera, enough to melt a heart.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Serena and Venus Williams' film King Richard

However, Will felt a little cheekier about the situation and decided to poke fun at the shot by writing: "HAHAHAHA!! EXACTLY. Don't cry, Baby. Daddy's Here!"

The good-natured ribbing had several fans flocking to the comments section to drop hordes of laughing emojis behind, with many gushing over their bond.

MORE: Will Smith inundated with support from his children in emotional family video

"This is Dad Love at it's best," one fan commented, with another saying: "This man the quickest to troll his own children."

A third added: "This is my new favorite celebrity post ever," with many simply saying "aww" and using heart emojis to caption the adorable moment.

Will good-naturedly poked fun at his daughter's tearful profile picture

The King Richard star is a doting dad to Willow and son Jaden, both of whom he shares with wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He is also father to Trey Smith, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zamino.

He opened up at an event recently while promoting his book about how it took him his daughter's sudden rise to fame and difficulties with it to open up about his own feelings.

MORE: Will Smith left in disbelief over daughter Willow's drastic change to appearance

MORE: Will Smith causes a stir as fans don't recognize him during UK appearance

"I felt like I was doing really, really well," he explained. However, Willow - who was just ten when she began touring with Justin Bieber following the success of her song Whip My Hair, was not happy.

"Thank you, Daddy. I'm finished," Will recalled his daughter responding when he said she had to continue performing, "It doesn't matter to you that I'm done, Daddy?"

The father and daughter now have a close relationship

Willow went to drastic measures to get her father to listen to her and shaved her hair in protest. "I'm looking and I'm like, 'Got it, I got it, baby. I'm sorry. I apologise. You can stop,'" the actor recalled telling his daughter.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.