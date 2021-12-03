Will Smith's daughter Willow shares distressing details of mom Jada Pinkett Smith's past Jada faced horrific racism as the lead singer of a punk band in the early 2000s

Willow Smith has revealed the horrifying experiences her mom Jada Pinkett Smith faced as the lead singer of a punk band in the early 2000s.

Jada, most known as an actress, launched Wicked Wisdom in 2002 and they quickly faced criticism and doubt by many in the scene. However, it wasn't until 2005 when Sharon Osborne put them on the Ozzfest tour that they found acclaim.

Now Willow has shared how her mom helped to show her "what being a woman is really all about."

"There are literally no words to describe having to get up in front of people who literally hated her, every night," she told NME.

"She did it with such grace and power. And at every single show, she won them over. By the end of the show, the people who were calling her racial slurs and throwing things at her were like, ‘Actually, they kinda went off’. That made it really worth it."

"After seven dates within the Ozzfest tour, the whole attitude of it started to turn around once the word of mouth started getting out," Jada once said of the tour and reaction to the band.

Jada founded Wicked Wisdom in 2002

Willow, the 21-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada, has now followed her mom into the music scene, and shared that “some things are brewing in the metal regard".

"I can see myself diving deeper and refining my musicianship. Through refining my musicianship, I can execute new genres authentically and with quality. That's really where I'm trying to be," she added.

Will and Jada share Willow and son Jaden, 23. The Hollywood star is also father to oldest son Trey, 28, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. All three of his children have followed him in the entertainment industry, and have all made high-profile appearances with their famous father.

Willow has launched her own metal career

Willow gained global success following the release of her hit song Whip My Hair in 2010, and signed up for a month-long tour opening for Justin Bieber.

But Will recently shared a story of how the talented singer wasn't enjoying the tour and told her dad she wanted to stop at the end of the European leg of the trip yet The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star told his daughter that was not possible because she had upcoming dates in Australia.

As a result, Willow went to extreme lengths to ensure that she was heard.

Will Smith reflected on daughter Willow shaving her hair to protest against going back on stage

"Willow came skipping into the kitchen for breakfast, 'Good morning, daddy," she said joyfully, as she bounced to the refrigerator," Will wrote in his memoir Will.

"My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor: My world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald. During the night, Willow had shaved her entire head.

"My mind raced and scrambled – how was she going to whip her hair if she didn't have any? Who the hell wants to pay to watch some kid whip their head back and forth?

"But before I could respond, I felt something slowly turning, shifting, until it clicked into place: In a moment of divine connection and revelation, she had reached me. I leaned down, peered deeply into her eyes, and said. 'I got it. I am sorry. I see you.'"

Willow Smith on the digital cover of NME's Big Read

