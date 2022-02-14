Jamie Redknapp is the ultimate 'Insta husband' as he photographs wife Frida at the beach The couple tied the knot in October

Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida have been enjoying a belated honeymoon in the Maldives, and whilst they have been soaking up the sun and relaxing, Jamie turned photographer during their time away to capture some magical pictures of the mother of his youngest son.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-five shared three gorgeous pictures showing her modelling a gorgeous black dress by the sea.

"@Kalitaofficial. I love your incredible creations my friend. Photo credits go to my husband, #fashion," Frida captioned the gorgeous shots.

Jamie was quick to appreciate the shout-out, simply captioned a red heart emoji. Other fans, however, were quick to praise her beauty. "Beautiful woman, great photography by your husband and you look fabulous in this dress," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Such a beautiful lady, natural beauty."

Jamie took some beautiful honeymoon photos of his wife

The couple have been documenting their time away on social media, sharing several photos taken during their holiday at the One&Only Reethi Rah.

Jamie and his family seem to have stayed at a beach villa, with a private swimming pool and private access to the beach. They enjoyed delicious meals and magical sunset dips in the clear blue sea. Commenting on their honeymoon on his Instagram, Jamie remarked last week: "Maldives, thank you for the memories and making our honeymoon so special."

Jamie and Frida were forced to postpone their honeymoon because their first baby together was due just weeks after they tied the knot.

Frida shared the snapshots on Instagram

The couple's wedding was low-key with just the closest friends and family in attendance, including Jamie's two sons with former wife Louise Redknapp, Charlie, 17, and Beau, 12.

For their surprise nuptials, Frida looked picture perfect in a stunning off-shoulder white dress which highlighted her blossoming baby bump, while Jamie, 48, put on a dapper display in a slick navy suit with white shirt and black tie.

Their October wedding came shortly after the couple celebrated their first anniversary in August and one month before they welcomed their first child together. The Swedish beauty confirmed her pregnancy back in May 2021.

