Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida stuns in crocheted halterneck bikini in new must-see honeymoon snaps The happy couple have headed to the Maldives

Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida have been giving fans some serious holiday envy with their gorgeous honeymoon photos. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Swedish model uploaded a series of pictures from their glorious getaway in the Maldives.

MORE: Inside Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida's luxurious Maldives honeymoon with baby Raphael

The couple, who tied the knot in October, were accompanied by their three-month-old son Raphael as they stayed at the exquisite 5-star One&Only Reethi Rah resort.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp shares adorable clip of baby Raphael

"Lil Raphael managed to clear his schedule to join us on our honeymoon," the doting mum simply remarked in the caption. Her husband added a sweet heart emoji underneath.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp expresses heartache after ex-wife Louise reveals family death

SEE: Louise Redknapp shows off 'fresh new look' after getting candid about Jamie Redknapp split

The photos showed the lovebirds cooing over their baby son, as well as snaps showing them posing on the beach. Frida displayed her fabulous post-baby figure in a brown crocheted halterneck bikini and a strapless yellow design, which certainly proved popular with her followers.

"Beautiful pics, you look wow (as always) xx," remarked one, while another added: "He is just divine! And you look sensational! Xx @frida_redknapp." A third post read: "Baby Raphael is absolutely adorable and you're looking absolutely incredible and daddy's not up bad either."

Frida shared a stunning selection of photos

Jamie uploaded his pictures earlier in the week, and gushed: "Maldives thanks for the memories and making our honeymoon so special [heart emoji]."

MORE: Jamie Redknapp and new wife Frida Andersson look smitten the morning after surprise wedding

Jamie and Frida started dating back in 2019, and tied the knot in October at the Chelsea Registry Office. A few weeks later, they welcomed their first child together.

The model looks flawless

At the time of their son's arrival, former footballer Jamie took to Instagram to share their first baby photo. "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we're so In love, mum is doing so well too," he said. "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys [heart emoji]."

Jamie is also a dad to sons Charley and Beau who he shares with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp. Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.