Jamie Redknapp teases son Charley in adorable family video The star is a doting dad to three sons

Jamie Redknapp is a doting father to three sons, and on Friday he went golfing with his eldest, Charley, and made sure to tease him in a good-hearted manner.

The former footballer hit the greens with his son and a friend, Ollie, and shared the result of their game with Jamie winning, Charley taking second place and his friend coming in third. Jamie certainly looked proud of his achievement as he was beaming in the photo and instead of writing his position down, he captioned it with: "Winner," surrounded by stars.

He then shared a clip of his son striking the ball, and they both seemed impressed with the shot. Charley said that he'd "accept that" as he strolled towards the camera, with Jamie joking that in golf they refer to his shot as a "gas bomb".

In his caption, he added: "Happy with that one @charleyredknapp," before teasingly writing: "Only 20 past me."

Alongside Charley, Jamie is also a father to 13-year-old Beau and Raphael, who was born last November. He shares Charley and Beau with ex-wife Louise Redknapp, and Raphael with wife Frida.

Jamie and Charley went golfing together

The League of Their Own star regularly dotes on his three boys and earlier this week he melted hearts with a sweet video of his newborn.

In the cute video, the tiny tot lay on his back while his dad moved his feet and a small football bounced between his legs.

The dad-of-three jokingly captioned the clip: "Haters gonna say it's fake," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

In previous photos and videos, the former England and Liverpool player had expressed his hope that his youngest child might take after him in other respects, too.

Jamie recently welcomed baby Raphael

In December, for example, the sharply-groomed star shared an adorable photo that showed him posing next to a row of suits and smart boots while holding his youngest child in his arms.

"Lil man picking out some suits from @thom_sweeney," the dad-of-three quipped. "Start them young."

Shortly after his youngest son's birth, the 48-year-old shared Raphael's first baby photo to Instagram.

"Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he captioned the image. He went on: "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

