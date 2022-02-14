Salma Hayek stuns in very rare picture with husband François-Henri for Valentine's Day The two have been married since 2009

Salma Hayek has shared several glimpses from her breathtaking vacation earlier this year over the past few weeks, but her latest shot left many fans feeling a little fuzzy inside.

The actress took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot of herself mid-deep sea dive, donning a wetsuit and snorkel, with her husband François-Henri Pinault.

The two rarely appear together on her social media, although the shot marked not only was meant to celebrate Valentine's Day, but another special occasion.

Salma and François-Henri also marked their wedding anniversary on the special day, having married each other on Valentine's Day of 2009 in Paris.

Salma encouraged her followers to embrace all of nature with her post, captioning it with: "In [sic] this day as we celebrate LOVE, let's not forget to love the oceans, nature, the air , and most importantly life. Happy Valentine's Day!!"

Fans immediately took to the comments to gush over the photograph, with one writing: "Happy Valentine's Day to you two and lovely Valentina who looks so beautiful just like her mom."

Salma shared a rare snapshot of herself with husband François-Henri from vacation

Another said: "Happy Valentine's day to these two eternally in love," with many wishing the two as well and dropping endless heart emojis.

The House of Gucci star and her French husband share daughter Valentina, 14, who has appeared on several red carpets with her film star mother as well.

And while the actress tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, she shared another rare glimpse into her life at home in a sweet post on Instagram recently.

Salma shared a cute photo from inside her living room to reveal that Valentina had her own dog, a French bulldog who enjoys lounging on the sofa a little too much for her liking!

The actress introduced her fans to her daughter's pet dog

Alongside the image, taken presumably in their stunning London home, which showed the dog looking less than impressed, Salma wrote: "Valentina's #frenchbulldog when I tell her to get off the sofa. Happy weekend."

