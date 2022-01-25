Salma Hayek sets temperatures soaring in sizzling bikini picture Her fans compared her to a mermaid

Salma Hayek seems to be having the best start to the year. The Mexican actress has been delighting fans with several pictures of herself in an exotic destination - and Monday's picture was no different.

In the snap shared with her 20 million followers on Instagram, the mother-of-one could be seen wearing a stunning navy bikini and sitting down in the surf next to a huge rock.

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink outfit

The star was no doubt enjoying the moment of calm, and looked pensive as she was pictured with her eyes closed.

"If you forgot to make your new year's resolutions, it's still January. I made mine but I'm adding to the list," she told her followers.

Salma Hayek looked like a mermaid as she relaxed by a rock

Of course, many rushed to compliment her, calling her "beautiful" and sharing several fire emojis.

"You're rockin it!" wrote one, whilst another remarked: "You're like a bottle of fine wine, you're always looking better with age!"

A third added: "I didn't know mermaids sunbathed."

Whilst Salma hasn't disclosed her current location, she has revealed to fans the many activities she has been enjoying whilst away from Los Angeles – such as playing Sudoku and going diving.

Salma hasn't disclosed her holiday destination but she often visits Bora Bora

One popular sunny destination that Salma often visits is Bora Bora.

Bora Bora holds a special place in the actress' heart as back in 2018 she and her husband François-Henri Pinault renewed their vows there on their tenth wedding anniversary.

The 55-year-old shared the news on her Instagram at the time.

"The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal – it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding," she wrote alongside five pictures from the day showing Salma in a red gown and carrying a bouquet of white flowers.

Salma married the French billionaire on Valentine's Day 2009 in the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in Paris, France. Months later, the couple tied the knot again in a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy. They share 14-year-old daughter Valentina together.