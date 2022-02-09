Salma Hayek overjoyed as she celebrates happy news close to her heart Salma is the BEST best friend!

Salma Hayek couldn't be prouder of her best friend, Penelope Cruz.

On Tuesday, the Mexican star took to Instagram to celebrate the news that both Penelope and her husband, Javier Bardem, have been nominated for the 2022 Oscars.

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals beauty secret behind youthful appearance

Penelope, 47, has received a Best Actress nod for her role in Parallel Mothers – the story of two mothers who give birth on the same day. Javier, meanwhile, has been lauded for his portrayal of Desi Arnaz in Being The Ricardos.

Delighted Salma, 55, soon took to Instagram to celebrate their achievements. "Congratulations to this beautiful, incredibly talented and super dynamic couple for their Oscar nominations for best actress and best actor," she wrote in both English and Spanish.

Salma and Penelope have been best friends for a number of years – and in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Penelope spoke about their close bond.

The mom-of-two revealed that Salma had shown up for her in a big way when she first arrived in Los Angeles.

"I got here with a ticket to make a movie, I had my return ticket, so I was coming here for two months and I didn't know anyone here," Penelope revealed.

"She picked me up at the airport and she said, 'You're not going to a hotel, you're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you're going to feel very lonely.' So - she took me to her house. That's why now we're like sisters."

The Spanish star continued: "It was amazing that somebody I really didn't know, only on the phone, she made sure that she picked me up at the airport and she didn't let me go to the hotel.

"She told me, 'Whether you want it or not, you don't know me but you're coming to my house. I'm not going to leave you alone.' I love her so much, but from day one she's been like that with me."

