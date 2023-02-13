Salma Hayek's dreamy bikini selfie gives us pool envy The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress had fans falling over themselves

Salma Hayek loves nothing more than a tropical vacation and when she isn't busy working, she enjoys nothing more than traveling to exotic locations.

MOST READ: What is Rihanna's baby son's name? All we know

The 56-year-old Magic Mike's Last Dance star memorably shared a photo that left many envious this time last year, at a time when the UK was braving the cold weathers.

Salma - who is primarily based in London - took to Instagram to share a motivating picture highlighting warmer climates from a getaway gone by, showing her sunbathing in a swimming pool while wearing a turquoise bikini.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek mimics her dogs as she shakes water off herself in a swimsuit

Loading the player...

She was face down with her arms outstretched in front of her and her toned legs were capturing the rays too.

The circular pool was surrounded by lush, tropical greenery and her fans said they wished they were there.

MORE: Salma Hayek is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in makeup-free bikini picture – fans react

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa reacts to long-awaited baby news on Live

One called her, "a mermaid," and others rushed to comment on the location and her physique.

Salma stuns in a tropical throwback photo

"This is your paradise," wrote another, as a third said: "You look amazing." There were strings of heart and on-fire emojis and Salma was heaped with praise.

MORE: Salma Hayek is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in makeup-free bikini picture – fans react

MORE: Salma Hayek delights fans with star-studded clip - and it's so nostalgic!

Salma oozes confidence and is often hailed as an inspiration for women as she embraces the aging process - and looks amazing as she does it.

Salma is confident in the aging process

The mom-of-one admits while she sometimes feels a little less confident than she did when she was younger, for the most part, she has no problem with getting older.

MOST READ: Kelly Ripa wows in skin-tight wetsuit ahead of Super Bowl

TRENDING: Will Rihanna's son be at Super Bowl 2023? Her family life revealed

She opened up to The Guardian about the pressures women feel to remain youthful though and said: "It's crazy. You have to be much better than your male colleagues. You still have to be a good wife and mother. And now you also have to be skinny, and you have to look 20 when you're 40.

"It's too much. We need to stop with the crazy expectations, give ourselves a break."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.