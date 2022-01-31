Salma Hayek is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in makeup-free bikini picture – fans react The 55-year-old is confident in her own skin

Salma Hayek is not scared of close-ups, and she showed her confidence over the weekend by sharing a makeup-free picture of herself in a bikini.

MORE: Salma Hayek sets temperatures soaring in sizzling bikini picture

The mother-of-one seemed to have just gotten out of the sea as her hair was drenched and she had water droplets on her body.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek stuns with unexpected beach look for Eternals trailer

In the snap, the Mexican actress is sporting one of her favourite bikinis, a dark blue number she has been pictured in numerous times.

SEE: Valentine’s Day lingerie sets: 18 sexy underwear sets to treat yourself to

RELATED: Salma Hayek looks fabulous in backless swimsuit as she prepares for new adventures

"#selfiesunday #nomakeup," the 55-year-old simply captioned the shot.

The actress, 55, looked gorgeous in the makeup-free photo

Fans rushed to compliment the star, with one commenting: "#BreathtakinglyBeautiful."

A second added: "Natural Beauty!!" whilst a third remarked: "Flawless beauty."

Her many famous friends, such as Jennifer Aniston, Kelly Rowland and Eva Longoria, showed their approval by liking the image.

The stunning picture seems to have been taken in the same location where The Eternals actress holidayed over Christmas.

Salma headed off to a sunny destination over the Christmas holidays

Salma has been sharing several snaps taken during her vacation. Just last week, the 55-year-old showed her 20 million followers on Instagram a picture of herself wearing the same navy bikini and sitting down in the surf next to a huge rock.

The star was no doubt enjoying the moment of calm, and looked pensive as she was pictured with her eyes closed.

"If you forgot to make your new year's resolutions, it's still January. I made mine but I'm adding to the list," she told her followers.

Of course, many rushed to compliment her, calling her "beautiful" and sharing several fire emojis.

"You're rockin it!" wrote one, whilst another remarked: "You're like a bottle of fine wine, you're always looking better with age!"

A third added: "I didn't know mermaids sunbathed."

Whilst Salma hasn't disclosed her current location, she has revealed to fans the many activities she has been enjoying whilst away from Los Angeles – such as playing Sudoku and going diving.