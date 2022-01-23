Salma Hayek shares rare glimpse into daughter Valentina's personal life after returning from vacation The Frida actress shares her only child with husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek is a doting mom to teenage daughter Valentina, who she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault.

And while the Frida actress tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, she shared a rare glimpse into her life at home in a sweet new post on Instagram.

The House of Gucci star shared a cute photo from inside her living room to reveal that Valentina had her own dog, a French bulldog who enjoys lounging on the sofa a little too much for Salma's liking!

VIDEO: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina make surprising revelation about their home

Alongside the image, which showed the dog looking less than impressed, Salma wrote: "Valentina's #frenchbulldog when I tell her to get off the sofa. Happy weekend."

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many posting love heart emojis. "So cute," one wrote, while another commented: "So sweet!" A third added: "Omg what a cute dog!"

Valentina's bulldog isn't the only animal inside their family home, as Salma previously revealed that she has a pet owl, who often features in pictures on her Instagram account.

Salma Hayek introduced her fans to her daughter Valentina's pet dog

The family have been spending the past few weeks abroad but appear to have returned to London, where they spend the majority of their time.

Salma had been sharing some enviable vacation snaps since the start of the year, including many pictures of her posing on the beach and by the pool.

The Eternals star has a beautiful home in London, as well as a house in LA, where she spends a lot of time for work.

In November, Valentina made a rare appearance on TV as she sat in the audience of Ellen while Salma was on there as a guest.

Salma with her daughter Valentina on the red carpet

During the interview, the Hollywood star told host Ellen DeGeneres that they believe that their home in London is haunted.

Admitting to Ellen that there are ghosts in her home, she explained: "It's not [haunted] like before. I didn't see these but somebody didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by its self, and he wouldn't go to the third floor because he saw…"

She added: "Lights go on and off, or the doors and windows open and close. I've seen some of it."

The House of Gucci star shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault

Ellen then asked her daughter Valentina if she had ever experienced anything to which she said: "Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I've seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice."

"But a lot of people in the house have seen it," added Salma, explaining: "My husband thinks it's absolutely nonsense, I'm always the negotiater in the middle so I said, I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over."

