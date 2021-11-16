Rumer Willis shares cheeky bath video after wrapping up new comedy 'My Divorce Party' The star revealed it was her 'happy place'

Rumer Willis has just wrapped up filming her latest project, indie comedy My Divorce Party, and on Monday, she was back at her "happy place" – her home.

MORE: Rumer Willis sets temperatures soaring whilst posing in just overalls

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' eldest daughter, 33, shared a cheeky video on her Instagram Stories, showing her enjoying a warm bath in her opulent round tub.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rumer relaxes in the bath after wrapping up filming new comedy

Whilst the clip was brief, fans got a glimpse of her toned legs and thanks to the large bathroom window, they could see the actress in the reflection.

READ: Rumer Willis shows off major change to her body in sunbathing picture

RELATED: Rumer Willis wows in cheeky bikini photo for celebratory occasion

"Back in my happy place," she simply wrote alongside the video.

The star revealed her home is her "happy place"

Rumer lives in Los Angeles. The actress owns a home that she bought with Demi's ex-husband Ashton Kutcher back in 2009.

The duo continued to share ownership of the Hollywood Hills home for nearly a decade. In 2018, Ashton reportedly gave his ex-stepdaughter sole ownership of the 1,800-square-foot property, which boasts two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Documents at the time didn't show if Rumer had paid any money for full ownership, but according to the records, the house "sold" for $572,500 in August 2018, the same month the documents were filed.

The actress has been sharing pictures from the set of her new film

Rumer's return home comes as she has opened up about her latest project, which was filmed in Twentynine Palms, California.

The star joins Michelle Meredith and Laith Ashley in My Divorce Party, the feature directorial debut of Heidi Weitzer.

The indie comedy, which has just wrapped production, chronicles future divorcee Xan, played by Desiree Staples, gathering her closest friends in Joshua Tree to celebrate her impending split, only to reveal she intends to burn her divorce settlement money to start fresh. Chaos ensues as each friend has a wildly different opinion on what Xan should do — blow it at a strip club, save it or use it for self-care.

"I feel so privileged and grateful to be working with so many unbelievably talented women who I not only look up to and I admire since we've started, but who genuinely truly make me laugh," the 33-year-old said in a statement.