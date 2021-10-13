Demi Moore's daughter Rumer leaves fans speechless with nude pool selfies

Rumer Willis is more comfortable than ever in her body and she doesn't shy away from showing it to her nearly one million fans on Instagram.

MORE: Rumer Willis showcases never-ending legs in barely-there outfit

On Tuesday, Demi Moore's eldest daughter shared two pictures of herself, showing her without any clothes on as she took a dip in a pool.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rumer Willis stuns in skin-tight catsuit at sister Scout's birthday

The star simply captioned the post with a mermaid emoji, and her followers were equally as lost for words with most simply commenting with fire and love heart emojis.

READ: Rumer Willis shows off major change to her body in sunbathing picture

RELATED: Rumer Willis wows in cheeky bikini photo for celebratory occasion

"So beautiful Rumer," one wrote, whilst another added: "I always knew you were a mermaid. You and @demimoore too."

Rumer shared several pool pictures with her nearly one million fans

Following her daring post, the actress shared some great news about her sister Scout on her Stories.

"You all aren't even ready for the music magic that's about to bless your ears. @Scoutlaruewillis is coming in like a hot [red pepper] with her first song off her upcoming album," she wrote alongside her sister's post.

Scout's original post read: " Last looks—> first looks. Only 3 more days until I get to share my heart with you. I've never worked harder on anything in my life, both internally and externally, and I could not be more thrilled to birth this baby into the world."

She then added the name of her debut song and the released date: "Love Without Possession 10/15/21."

The 33-year-old is Demi and Bruce's eldest daughter

It's definitely been an exciting time for Demi and Bruce Willis' three daughters. Earlier this year, their youngest, Tallulah, got engaged to her partner Dillon Buss.

Dillon proposed to the 27-year-old in their back garden, and in a series of snaps posted back in May, she showed the moment he got down on one knee and she accepted his proposal, embracing him before he lifted her into the air.

"With absolute most certainty," she wrote alongside the pictures. She also showed a video of her engagement ring, which featured a massive diamond in the middle, as her hand shock.

"HANDS STILL SHAKIN' – MOM'S SPAGHETTI – I'm FIANCÉNCHED," she added.