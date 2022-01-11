Rumer Willis was the center of attention after she unveiled her gorgeous new hair transformation.

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has been rocking fiery red locks for several months now, but fans have become accustomed to seeing her wear her natural curls. However, on Monday, Rumer opted for a glam new 'do sporting a much straighter style.

The 33-year-old was pictured leaving a Pilates class in West Hollywood with a bouncy new mane that had been blow-dried straight with plenty of body – she even straightened her bangs.

Rumer's bright locks certainly stood out against her all-black ensemble which consisted of black spandex leggings, a long-sleeve T-shirt, and white sneakers.

The actress' appearance comes after she celebrated five years of sobriety back in December. Rumer posted a festive snapshot on Instagram, raising a non-alcoholic glass with her sister, Tallulah, in a promotional snapshot for Stella Rosa.

Rumer opted for a bouncy new hairstyle

She captioned the post: "Tis the season y’all!! And for us sober buds it’s very nice to know we get our own alternative for the upcoming toasts to cheer! @StellaRosa Non-Alcoholics are available in four different flavors - Rosé, Peach, Black, and Red."

She continued: "As I am coming up on celebrating 5 years of sobriety, discovering new alternatives on the expanding spectrum of non-alcoholic beverages is v exciting and encouraging! #StellaRosa #Stellabrate #Ad."

Rumer looked so glam with her new 'do

Rumer recently opened up about her sobriety to Addiction Talk host, Joy Sutton, and spoke about having the sober companionship of her mother and both sisters too.

"The most amazing thing about this journey for us as a family is that in a lot of ways it has allowed for a different level and depth of communication that I don’t know we would have had otherwise," she said.

"The place we are all at together with each other is the best place we have ever been. And it's something I am so grateful for."

