Rumer Willis' daring bath picture has fans saying the same thing The actress' fans inundated her with comments

Rumer Willis has been taking it slow since celebrating Christmas and the New Year with her family – and over the weekend she let fans in on a little secret.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' eldest daughter shared a daring picture of herself in a bathtub and confessed it was her "favourite place".

In the picture, the actress can be seen with her curly hair up in a bun whilst she looks at the camera, simply wearing a nose piercing and a necklace.

Rumer's fans were quick to comment on the intimate picture, many leaving fire and orange heart emojis, referring to her hair colour.

Rumer shared a picture of herself in her "favourite place"

Others agreed that she was "beautiful" and "lovely".

"Beautiful young lady has blossomed," said one, whilst a second added: "Rumer has so much of her own natural beauty."

"The color of your hair is [fire emoji]!" wrote another, whilst a fourth remarked: "A clean body, a clean mind, a warm soul!"

Rumer's relaxing time comes just two months after wrapping up her new film, indie comedy My Divorce Party.

The star recently celebrated five years of sobriety

The star joins Michelle Meredith and Laith Ashley in the movie, the feature directorial debut of Heidi Weitzer.

My Divorce Party, which was filmed in Twentynine Palms, California, chronicles future divorcee Xan, played by Desiree Staples, gathering her closest friends in Joshua Tree to celebrate her impending split, only to reveal she intends to burn her divorce settlement money to start fresh. Chaos ensues as each friend has a wildly different opinion on what Xan should do — blow it at a strip club, save it or use it for self-care.

"I feel so privileged and grateful to be working with so many unbelievably talented women who I not only look up to and I admire since we've started, but who genuinely truly make me laugh," the 33-year-old said in a statement at the time.