Rumer Willis sets temperatures soaring whilst posing in just overalls The 33-year-old posed on the set of her new film

Rumer Willis knows how to set temperatures soaring. On Monday, Demi Moore's eldest daughter shared three pictures of herself posing in overalls, with nothing underneath.

MORE: Rumer Willis showcases never-ending legs in barely-there outfit

"I only wear overalls now," she cheekily captioned her post, which was a hit with her fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rumer Willis delivers powerful message about her health for important reason

"Well I would too if they looked that good on me. Caliente. Get it mama," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "You are a truly overwhelmingly beautiful woman dear Rumer."

READ: Demi Moore's daughter Rumer leaves fans speechless with nude pool selfies

RELATED: Rumer Willis wows in cheeky bikini photo for celebratory occasion

Others were clearly speechless and simply left fire emojis.

Rumer shared her daring photo on Instagram

Rumer's daring new picture was taken on the set of her new film. The 33-year-old is currently filming her latest film in California.

Little is known about Bruce Willis' daughter's new project, other than Rumer's character is called Ren Fox, she stars alongside actresses Sarah Hollis and Michelle Meredith and its director Heidi Bologna's first feature film.

The actress has followed in her parents' footsteps and has appeared on many TV series and films through the years. Last year, the star was quizzed about her mother's past roles and which one she would love to remake.

The actress posed on the set of her new film

"Oh, no one has ever actually asked me this. Maybe G.I. Jane 2," she told Yahoo. "But I would like a crack at a lot of them. I would love to do a reboot with her and play a mother/daughter duo or play a younger version of her in a prequel or something."

Rumer's topless snap shouldn't come as a surprise to fans as she is more comfortable than ever in her body and doesn't shy away from showing it to her nearly one million fans on Instagram.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the actress shared two pictures of herself without any clothes on as she took a dip in a pool.

The star simply captioned the post with a mermaid emoji.