Paul Hollywood's ex-wife Alex shocks with new claims about their marriage The former couple divorced in 2019

Paul Hollywood's ex-wife Alex has really caused a stir with a recent Instagram post.

The cookbook author took to social media to reflect on Valentine's Day – and shocked some fans with revelations about her marriage.

WATCH: Alex Hollywood reveals why she's keeping married name after divorce

Referring to her single status, Alex wrote in part: "It's taken me a while to get here and it hasn't been easy, but I love the woman I am now. Women often lose themselves in relationships, we don't naturally put ourselves first and I know only too well that not every marriage/partnership is a recipe for happiness & success.

"My own marriage was too over seasoned with extra marital affairs for my taste and so I opted out and chose the single menu instead.

Alex took to Instagram with a poignant Valentine's post

"It wasn't easy and It took some getting used to, I wasn't even sure I liked it much at first, but as I regained my confidence, my freedom and myself after so long, I discovered that it really isn't a cliche to say happiness really does comes from within."

The mum-of-one continued: "I still get the occasional well meaning comment - that I'll get ‘snapped up soon’ (rather like a supermarket meal deal) people don't like to believe that a woman can be happier single and I'm told that I shouldn't worry, that I'll meet someone special again. But that's just it. I already have. That someone special is me…"

Paul and Alex were divorced in 2019

Her message resonated with her fans. "This is empowering and life-affirming and all damn true," one follower wrote.

A second confided: "Your words are so powerful and spot on. Mine was over seasoned too and I ended up hating and losing myself. Five years later, I am now very much back in love with myself and even if self doubt loneliness and insecurities come back rushing every so often, I am so much happier on my own. I can stand on my two feet. Thank you for showing it's totally acceptable to be happy and single X."

Alex with the couple's son, Josh

Paul, 55, and Alex first split in 2013 after he had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid, but they reconciled shortly afterwards.

The couple then announced their split once again in 2017 after 20 years of marriage. Together they share one son, Josh.

