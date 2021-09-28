GBBO's Paul Hollywood's secrets to losing a stone revealed - see photo The Great British Bake Off judge shed just over a stone after lockdown

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood recently revealed he had lost just over a stone in weight, but how did he do it?

He first opened up about gaining weight during lockdown (who didn’t?), but he went on to shed "just over a stone", so he told the Mirror, thanks to a few specific lifestyle changes. Since then, he's admitted to regaining 12lbs during Bake Off filming. In an interview with Sunday People's Love Sunday Magazine, he said: "I put on 12 pounds in that bl**dy tent.

"All I wanted to do was go home to try and lose the weight again! I am p****d off this year for the first time about it, because I was doing really well. Lockdown was doing me good, not bad. But my exercise regime changed when I was in Bake Off because I wasn’t allowed to leave the bubble to cycle. I was getting back into old habits, so I sort of expected it. Now I’m back on it again – I’ve lost a good couple of pounds this week."

These are Paul's top weight loss tips.

Paul Hollywood exercises regularly

"I am working out a little bit, doing a bit of walking and running and tinkering," he told the Mirror. In his interview with Love Sunday Magazine, he also added that he had been "cycling for 10 miles at a time".

Paul Hollywood has adapted his diet

In his interview with the Mirror, Paul said: "Every morning I have a couple of eggs from the farm down the road and I make my own toast.

"So it's chucky eggs and soldiers and then in the evening I may have another slice of bread with tomato soup."

Paul also revealed that he had been eating "1,100 calories per day", but it's key to remember that what works for Paul might not work for you. Height, gender, activity level and genetic build all play a part in how easy, or hard, it is for you to lose weight, and so comparing your calorie intake to another person who undoubtedly has completely different demographics to you can be dangerous (and ineffective).

Likewise, while Paul only discussed two go-to meals, it's unlikely that this is all he eats, nor would it be healthy for him, or you, to do so.

Paul Hollywood stays hydrated

"I drink about two litres of water a day as well," he added.

Paul Hollywood has gone sober

In March of 2021 he said, "I haven't had any alcohol for about four months."

Paul's Great British Bake Off co-star Prue Leith has also spoken out about wanting to "lose a stone".

She said: "In fact, I don't know a woman who doesn't want to lose a stone, but I never manage it."

