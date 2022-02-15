James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet celebrate new milestone - see romantic post The couple married in September 2021

James Middleton gave fans an intimate glimpse inside his romantic Valentine's Day celebration with his wife Alizée Thevenet. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for a cosy night under the stars.

The 34-year-old, who lives in the countryside with his beautiful French wife, shared a clip of himself sweetly feeding Alizée some cheese which was baked over a roaring fire.

"The way to a French girl's heart. Happy Valentine's Day," he simply wrote. In another snap he posted, his partner was seen wrapped up in a winter coat as she sat outside a wooden building alongside four of the couple's dogs.

The photo comes after James confessed to finding January a "difficult" month. "My thoughts on January… I've always found January a very difficult month, especially when I was suffering with clinical depression," he said.

"When everyone is setting new goals, laying down new ground rules and striving to become a better version of themselves, while some of us are just about surviving…"

The doting husband also shared this snap of Alizée with their dogs

He added: "I have, however, set myself a new mantra which was inspired by my dogs… Don't spend every moment thinking of the one to come, or ones in the past.

"The past is imperfect, the future will be too, but now – we can do something about that. So right now… I'm going to take the dogs for a long walk hand in hand with my Wife."

Back in September, James and Alizée tied the knot in a French ceremony in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. At the time, he remarked: "Mr & Mrs Middleton. Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

