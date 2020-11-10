James Middleton and fiancée Alizee Thevenet enjoy paddleboarding on dreamy Scotland trip The couple were not alone...

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother has shared a video of stunning scenery during his visit to the Scottish Highlands.

James Middleton, 33, captured the beautiful sunset as he and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet enjoyed a spot of paddleboarding in Glen Affric, an area which features over 30 miles of ancient pinewoods.

The entrepreneur uploaded the dreamy video to his Instagram account, captioning it: "I had tingles not from the cold but from how beautiful it was. Yes, this is Scotland in November!"

The couple were joined by James's beloved dogs, which include Golden Retriever Mabel and black Spaniels Rafa, Ella, Zulu, Inka and Luna. He has been open about his experience of depression in the past and has shared that his dogs helped him to keep going during the worst of his mental health struggles.

James added in his caption: "It’s crazy how peaceful the planet can be but at the same time how crazy it can be - make sure you take some out for you (and your dogs). Go outside, open a window, walk, breathe, meditate, or even make a good old cup of tea!"

The pair appear to have been staying in the Scottish Highlands since October, with James previously sharing photos from their walks.

James and Alizee have had to postpone their wedding

In September, James dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his wife-to-be Alizee, revealing that they had attempted to get married twice this year but their nuptials have had to be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The businessman popped the question to the French financial analyst in October last year after dating for around a year.

The pair stayed with James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home during the first lockdown in March.

