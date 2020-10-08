Kate Middleton's brother James melts hearts with new photo The entrepreneur was due to marry fiancée Alizee this year

James Middleton has delighted his followers by sharing the most adorable photo showing him kissing his pet dogs. Alongside a gorgeous photo from a recent walk, the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge simply wrote: "I love you too."

READ: James Middleton drops major hint about wedding to Alizee Thevenet

The heartwarming picture shows James being smothered by his gorgeous Spaniels, which prompted several of his fans to comment.

"The best kisses," remarked one follower, while another said: "Dog kisses are the BEST kisses." A third post read: "OMG, that's quite the kiss... so sweet! The love you have for your dogs is definitely reciprocated!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares amazing video of parents' Bucklebury home

James, 33, is a proud owner of five dogs: Golden Retriever Mabel and black Spaniels Rafa, Ella, Zulu, Inka and Luna. He has been open about his experience of depression in the past and has shared that his dogs helped him to keep going during the worst of his mental health struggles.

MORE: Inside James Middleton's beautiful London home with fiancée Alizee Thevenet

READ: James Middleton reveals delightful new addition to his family

The entrepreneur can also credit Luna with helping him find love, as he met his fiancée Alizee Thevenet when she ran up to the French financial expert in the South Kensington Club two years ago.

Last month, James dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his love, revealing that they had attempted to get married twice this year. Sharing a series of incredible photographs of their recent trip to Italy, James marked 12 months since he popped the question.

James shared this heartwarming photo

"It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me… what a year it's been," he said. "Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dog emoji], launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us.

"We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the sea, lots of and now ready to face the world again- thank you @theclassicyachtexperience for the most unforgettable experience."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.