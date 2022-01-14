James Middleton shares gorgeous new 'family' photo after celebrating first Christmas as a newlywed The businessman married Alizee Thevenet in September 2021

James Middleton has marked the New Year with a gorgeous new photo of his dogs and a few of their furry friends. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the brother of the Duchess of Cambridge couldn't help but gush over his beloved pet Ella's expanding brood.

"What a way to spend a January day [paw and heart emoji]," he said in the caption. "Ella is with her great granddaughter, granddaughter, son, daughters and brother (and a few others) Otto, Hero, Ella, Nala, Mable, Inka, Luna, Zulu, Tipsy, Bailey, Astra, Sula."

The stunning photograph was taken on a beautiful sunny winter's day – and James' followers were overjoyed. "I could stare at this forever," said one. "Looking at each face, trying to figure out who is related, who is older and wondering HOW you got them all to look at the camera!"

Another stated: "Amazed at this coordinated and effortless pose- so cute." A third post read: "Obedient dogs, mine wouldn't stay put like that for a photo… well done and you have a beautiful family."

The photo comes after James marked his first Christmas with wife Alizee Thevenet as newlyweds. They would have no doubt celebrated with their loved ones, and marked sister Kate's 40th birthday earlier this month as a family.

Meanwhile, James' spaniels Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and golden retriever Mabel, regularly feature on his Instagram account. He has even credited Ella with helping him find love after she bounded over to his now wife Alizee at London's South Kensington Club in 2018.

Recalling how they first met, James wrote in The Telegraph: "The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

The couple married in September

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

