James Middleton has mostly been off social media since he married Alizée Thevenet, but on Friday he returned to Instagram to impart some wise advice.

In a clip uploaded on his Ella & Co page, the businessman set out how fireworks could unnerve pets, especially if it was their first time hearing them. "So, quick reminder, today is the 5th of November," he explained. "Remember, remember the 5th of November, where dogs shouldn't be forgotten about. Not exactly the right rhyme, but for many dogs it can be their first time experiencing fireworks and fireworks can be extremely stressful for dogs."

WATCH: James Middleton imparts wise advice

The brother of the Duchess of Cambridge then shared some advice with his followers, saying that dogs should be taken for a good walk "before it gets dark" in order to make sure they're more "tired".

He also explained that curtains, doors and windows should be closed, as it would "muffle" the sound. It also helps to "leave the TV on", as it would drown out the sound – the radio or even a Spotify playlist were also recommended.

The final piece of advice was to get them excited over a chew toy, as it would serve as a "distraction" during the event.

"But keep an eye on them, keep on comforting them and have a lovely evening," he concluded.

James gave his fans some good advice

Fans applauded the 34-year-old for the advice, with one writing: "Such helpful advice, James! Thank you," and another added: "So true, unfortunately the fireworks are so stressful for our pets, cause a lot of panic and anxiety. Thank you for these tips."

In a lengthy comment, a third said: "As much as I love fireworks night, if we could just keep it to this ONE night it would be so much better for our pets. They start days earlier and go on far too long afterwards."

Following his marriage to Alizée, James took an impromptu social media break, but he returned on Wednesday to give his followers an insight into married life.

The star is a huge animal lover

He uploaded a sweet photograph that showed him cuddling one of his beloved dogs as they both looked into the camera. He began his caption: "And we're back."

James then went on to explain his absence, writing: "I've been so immersed in embracing & enjoying the first few months of being with my new wife [heart emoji]. I've realised I have unintentionally taken a social detox… which I suppose is no bad thing… BUT we are back - hope you don't mind."

He finished by saying: "I highly recommend taking a social media detox from time to time - in fact I believe the saying is disconnect to reconnect. Over the last few months many of you have reached out… and thank you for checking up on me it means a lot #socialdetox."

