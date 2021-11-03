James Middleton opens up about first months of marriage The Duchess of Cambridge's brother tied the knot in September

It's just under two months since the Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton married his new bride, Alizée Thevenet, after the couple were forced to cancel their wedding plans twice due to the pandemic.

It's also been that length of time since James updated his Instagram account, although he returned on Wednesday with a heartfelt post reflecting on his experience as a husband so far.

SEE: Pippa Middleton's stunning dress she wore to brother James' wedding is unreal

The 34-year-old uploaded a sweet photograph that showed him cuddling one of his beloved dogs as they both looked into the camera. He began his caption: "And we're back."

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares personal video from dreamy Scotland trip

James then went on to explain his absence, writing: "I've been so immersed in embracing & enjoying the first few months of being with my new wife [heart emoji]. I’'ve realised I have unintentionally taken a social detox… which I suppose is no bad thing… BUT we are back - hope you don't mind."

MORE: James Middleton hailed by fans as he shares 'much needed' advice

SEE: James Middleton and wife Alizée's first marital home is a country retreat – inside

He finished by saying: "I highly recommend taking a social media detox from time to time - in fact I believe the saying is disconnect to reconnect. Over the last few months many of you have reached out… and thank you for checking up on me it means a lot #socialdetox."

James shared a heartfelt post to Instagram

The youngest Middleton sibling's followers rushed to leave kind comments, with one writing: "Congratulations and welcome back."

Another commented: "Good for you!!! Social media breaks are paramount to keep one's sanity otherwise it's too much noise. Glad you took this time off but also glad to have you and your lovely two-legged/four-legged family back."

James and Alizée tied the knot in a French ceremony in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas at which the bride touchingly wore the same dress that her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, wore when she married her husband Michael.

James shared a smiling photo of himself and his new wife at the time, writing: "Words cannot describe how happy I am."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.