Jennifer Garner pays tribute to 'forever' Valentine Jessica Biel

Jennifer Garner celebrated Valentine's Day with a special Galentines shout-out on social media featuring a fellow Hollywood star.

The actress took to Instagram to repost an Instagram Story from friend Jessica Biel, who shared a still from their 2010 film together, Valentine's Day.

Jessica shared the picture with a slew of heart emojis, with Jennifer then adorably writing: "My forever Valentine," leaving fans in love.

The Yes Day star shared another moment from the memorable romantic-comedy for the occasion on her Stories.

The HBO Max Instagram page posted a picture of Jennifer's from the film, holding a heart-shaped paper that read "Farewell from your valentine" while in character as elementary-school teacher Julia.

"Unfollowing all my internet crushes before I see that they're in relationships," the caption read, also revealing in a comment that the film was available for streaming as well.

Jennifer shouted out friend and co-star Jessica Biel on Valentine's Day

Jennifer recently also had another moment to celebrate on social media, that being the Super Bowl, as she threw it back to the time when her show Alias aired right after the big game.

She posted an iconic sequence from the show, in which she donned a black lacy lingerie set with a sheer robe, parading with a whip for a man who then tells her to change.

Jennifer then came out in a similar red lingerie set, showing off her sculpted abs and seductively walking over to the man, eventually killing him in lethal fashion as part of her role as the spy Sydney Bristow.

However, Jennifer did make another cameo at this year's Super Bowl, with the appearance of a preview from her upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project.

Jennifer starred in the popular 2010 film Valentine's Day

The actress will appear in the film along with Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana and will be out on Netflix on 11 March.



