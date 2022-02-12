Jennifer Garner stuns in lingerie for dangerous throwback clip Now that would really turn some heads

Jennifer Garner certainly knows how to make an impression on fans with her heartwarming social media presence. But her latest post certainly turned some heads.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a throwback clip of herself ahead of the Super Bowl from her hit show Alias.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's terrifying farming video

She posted an iconic sequence from the show, in which she donned a black lacy lingerie set with a sheer robe, parading with a whip for a man who then tells her to change.

Jennifer then came out in a similar red lingerie set, showing off her sculpted abs and seductively walking over to the man, eventually killing him in lethal fashion as part of her role as the spy Sydney Bristow.

"When you're on after the super bowl… P.S. I preferred the red. #flashbacksuperbowl," she captioned her clip, throwing back to the episode originally airing after the Super Bowl ahead of tonight's game.

Fans immediately began inundating the comments section with flame emojis as they were left wowed by the clip, with one writing: "Totally remember this. Iconic post-Super Bowl moment."

Jennifer shared a memorable throwback from her show Alias

Another said: "I still remember this!!" A third added: "Yassss queennn," with one commenting: "That's exactly how you deal with someone like that. Go girl!"

However, Jennifer will be making another cameo at this year's Super Bowl, with the slated appearance of a preview from her upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project.

The Yes Day star will appear in the film along with Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana.

The sci-fi time travel adventure, according to Deadline: "Centers on time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who after accidentally crash-landing in 2022 teams with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future — a mission that includes reconnecting with their father who died when they were young."

The actress will be appearing in The Adam Project opposite Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo

Jennifer shared the trailer for the film on her Instagram, writing: "I can't wait for you to watch my amazing cast mates absolutely kill it in #TheAdamProject, out March 11th on @netflix."

