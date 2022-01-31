Jessica Biel celebrates Justin Timberlake with splashy beach photo

Jessica Biel sure knows how to celebrate – and rock a good theme! The actress revealed on Instagram a glimpse of how her husband Justin Timberlake was celebrating his 41st birthday, and it is certainly funky.

The star shared a picture of the celebrations, which features the couple in an embrace, smiling ear to ear on the beach, but that wasn't quite what caught people's eyes the most.

"Happy birthday, 80s baby," the The Sinner star captioned her post, and true to Justin's birth year, the couple was dressed in the most 80s looking ensemble.

WATCH: Justin reveals his second son's unique name

While Justin sported a flamingo motif button-down and swimsuit shorts with a very nostalgic print, it was Jessica's lacy look that really stole the show. She layered a plunging peach swimsuit with a skin-tight sheer lace romper featuring front to back cut-outs. They both accessorized with colorful aviator sunglasses and tie-dye bandanas.

Justin celebrated his 41st birthday in style

Another recent heartwarming glimpse of the couple's relationship came from Justin's Instagram. Celebrating the new year, he posted an adorable video of the two working out together in an impressive gym. He captioned the video showcasing their synchronized work-out moves with: "Swolemates," referencing their strong physique.

For nearly two decades, Justin has faced scrutiny over his infamous Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson in 2004, but recently Janet finally gave the answer fans had long been wanting to know.

Justin and Jessica take a celebratory selfie together

In a message to fans as part of her upcoming documentary event, the singer set the record straight. She said: "Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends… We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same."

Justin last addressed the controversy following the release of the New York Times Britney Spears documentary, Framing Britney. In a statement posted to Instagram, the "Mirrors" singer apologized to both Britney and Janet for his past actions involving the two.

