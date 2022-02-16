Meghan McCain hits out at former co-star Joy Behar for trolling The two ladies previously worked together on The View

Like so many, Meghan McCain took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share a loving post dedicated to her partner.

But the focus shifted when she spotted an unkind response posted by her former The View co-star, Joy Behar.

WATCH: The View's Joy Behar tells Meghan McCain she didn't miss her

Meghan, 37, had posted a striking snapshot showing her with her husband, along with the caption: "Happy Valentines Day Ben @btdomenech - I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together."

She was quickly inundated with sweet messages – bar a few exceptions, including one person who wrote in response: "Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?" Joy then chose to reply to the comment, writing: "Apparently."

Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband. pic.twitter.com/XjK0wcW5ny — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

Meghan called out her former colleague on Twitter

Having spotted the exchange, Meghan wasted no time calling the 79-year-old out. She posted the since-deleted message on Twitter and wrote: "Imagine spending your Valentine's Day trolling your ex colleague's tweet about her husband."

It's by no means the first time the ladies have fallen out. Meghan spoke about their tense relationship in her memoir, Bad Republican, in which she spoke about one particularly tense exchange that happened two days after she returned from maternity leave.

Meghan decided to leave The View in July 2021

Joy had snapped at Meghan for interrupting her to which Meghan replied: "You missed me so much Joy! You missed me while I was away on maternity leave, you missed me so much. You missed fighting with me!" In response, Joy told her: "I did not. I did not miss you. Zero."

"Joy seemed to smell that vulnerability like a shark smells blood in the water, and she took after it," Meghan wrote. "When we broke for commercial I burst into tears - not just like tearing up - uncontrollable sobbing.

"Until that moment it hadn't even occurred to me that Joy hadn't missed me. She texted me to see a baby picture of Liberty and she had seemed happy for me. We chatted in a friendly way. I believe that despite all our differences, deep down we had a mutual understanding of respect for each other."

