Meghan McCain makes heartbreaking confession about time on The View Meghan left the show in August

Meghan McCain has made shocking allegations against The View, alleging it is a "toxic" work environment and that she often cried during commercial breaks.

The daughter of the late Republican presidential nominee John McCain joined the show in 2017 as a conservative point of view but has revealed that she felt ostracised and that her co-hosts did not respect her.

WATCH: The View: Joy Behar tells Meghan McCain she didn't miss her

"You can watch the show and see that it’s unhinged and disorganized and rowdy. For me personally, it felt extremely isolating because of my political ideology. I was the only conservative on the show. The third year, they ended up hiring a producer for me who was also conservative," she told Variety.

Revealing she returned in January 2021 after the birth of her daughter Liberty with postpartum anxiety, the 36-year-old's breaking point was when Joy Behar told her she wasn't missed.

"I was trying to make a joke, 'You missed me so much.' If you watch the clip, her reaction is very sharp. I can’t explain what it felt like," she shared.

"The people in the room with me in the D.C. bureau, there was a sound engineer and the hair and makeup artists. The sound woman looked shell-shocked at what she’d seen."

Meghan has accused the show of allowing a 'toxic' environment

Meghan claims Joy, 76, never apologized.

She also spoke of co-host Whoopi Goldberg, suggesting that "at a certain point she stopped respecting me, and it was hard".

In response to the allegations, ABC shared a statement that read: "Like all of the co-hosts, Meghan was an impactful editorial voice at the show influencing booking such guests as Steve Scalise, Lindsey Graham, Madison Cawthorn and Marsha Blackburn and discussing stories including Alexei Navalny, Biden transition plans, Afghanistan and paid family leave, to name a few."

Meghan joined the show in 2017

Meghan's final show was in August and she emotionally told viewers that it had been "honestly the best of times and worst of times in all ways on and off the show".

"It’s been a really incredible, liberating experience," she continued.

"And I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I hope that our executive producer Brian can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the last four years as much as I probably have."

