9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt launches holiday-themed project

Jennifer Love Hewitt has launched a gorgeous new line of wrapping paper - and it's obviously holiday-themed.

The 9-1-1 star is famously a big fan of the fall season, sharing Instagram memes for months ahead of Halloween and Thanksgiving, and now the mom-of-three has collaborated with Shav's Paper to design her own line.

"I haven't been here in a while because I have been having a baby!" she shared on Instagram Stories on Monday, before joking that she is known as the "holiday junkie".

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark breaks down Eddie's shocking news and what happens to Buck next

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9-1-1 season five trailer: The City Has Gone Dark

"We have done some really fun double-sided designs for all the upcoming holidays, and today we are releasing the fall paper," Jennifer continued.

"One side is really fun and saucy, all the fall cocktails, it's about getting toasted, and the other side is a special dedication to my fall guru KJP, and his pumpkin, skateboard-riding, latte-drinking self."

MORE: Jennifer Love Hewitt shows off her baby bump and makes pregnancy confession

MORE: 9-1-1 season five trailer drops and things are getting wild

Jennifer then revealed she is preparing to release a Halloween drop, as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Jennifer was over the moon to share the news

"Our collaboration with the Holiday Junkie herself is live! Jennifer Love Hewitt’s ideas came to life with our first set of papers (we will be rolling out the rest of these as the holidays approach)," added Shav's Paper.

"It’s double sided and all things fall! Nod to @kjp and gratitude to @weddingchalkart for the hand calligraphy. Happy fall, y’all."

The fall paper is available now

Jennifer shared the wonderful news with fans in early September that she had given birth to her third child, a son, Aidan James.

The black and white shot featured several stickers on her pregnant belly and the words: "Almost cooked" and "it's a boy".

In the caption, she wrote: "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit. It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… They travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together. It was my greatest honor to go and collect you, Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting."

Aidan James is Jennifer's third child with husband Ben Hallisay, with whom she also shares seven-year-old Autumn and six-year-old Atticus.

9-1-1 returns to Fox on 20 September at 8/7c

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.