Hoda Kotb participates in Olympics-inspired activity that leaves fans in stitches The Today host has become renowned for her Olympics coverage

Hoda Kotb has become quite a popular figure on daytime TV for her enthusiastic coverage of the Olympics, and this year, she's taking it a step further.

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager celebrate incredible social media milestone with fans

The Today star and her co-host Jenna Bush Hager decided to get into the Olympics spirit themselves by participating in a game of curling.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush And Hoda Kotb host New Year's Eve Special

"Hoda and Jenna-lympics, let's go!" she termed it during the Today with Hoda and Jenna segment, with both then revealing that they weren't particularly good at athletic activity.

"My balance is about the same as it was when I'm in third great, not great," Jenna said. Hoda then added: "I may be flat on my back, but I will not give up. I will be the last one standing."

MORE: Hoda Kotb celebrates Simone Biles' wonderful engagement news

The two then tried the activity out for themselves with a coach, as Hoda took the first round at sliding the stone to the target area as Jenna worriedly looked on.

Hoda and Jenna tried curling

She was eventually left stuck in her position as she hilariously called out: "Help me get up," while Jenna started sweeping and then comedically added: "The sweeping feels very natural to be honest. I wish I had a little Pine Sol."

They continued to go at the activity with everything they had, with Jenna even utilizing a strategy she termed "Fall on both arms and knees."

MORE: Hoda Kotb emotionally reunites with best friend for special Valentine's Day surprise

MORE: Hoda Kotb's sweet photo of daughter Haley leaves fans in disbelief

The segment was shared to their Instagram with a caption that read: "The Hoda and Jenna-lympics are here! Curling may not have come easy to @hodakotb and @jennabhager, but they’ll always be [gold medal] in our hearts."

Fans were in hysterics over the clip and gushed over the willingness of the two hosts to try anything, with one writing: "This is so adorable and you did great!"

The Today hosts have enthusiastically been covering the Winter Olympics

Another said: "I had to watch this segment twice [laughing emoji] you ladies are fabulous," with one fan cheekily commenting: "Don't buy your curling equipment just yet," with a slew of laughing emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.