Hoda Kotb ensured that her first Valentine's Day in a long time while being single was spent in the best way possible on the Today Show.

The anchor took to Instagram to reveal that with the help of co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Heather McMahan, and Vivica Fox, she was able to reunite with her best friend.

She shared snapshots of herself from the show, embracing her friend while in tears and emotionally reliving their best moments together.

"What a great Galentines day!! SURPRISE! My bestie @karenswensen ! Thx @heatherkmcmahan @msvfox for the perfect [heart emojis]," she wrote.

Fans immediately began inundating the comments section with heart emojis for Hoda, with one writing: "Gotta have our Besties. What a great surprise," and another writing: "Sooooooo beautiful." A third added: "Loved this! Made my single lady Galentine fun!"

The TV personality recently announced her sad split from long-time fiancé Joel Schiffman, stating that they were "better off as friends," breaking the news live to her co-star.

Hoda emotionally reunited with her best friend for Galentine's Day

The couple share two children, Haley, four, and Hope, two, together and they're now navigating co-parenting as they deal with their breakup.

For the Today with Hoda and Jenna segment of the show, the two hosts planned a special Galentine's Day celebration for their viewers.

Along with fun panel discussions and bits, Hoda and Jenna even had a heartwarming moment when they reunited another pair of best friends who'd spent a long time apart.

The show's Instagram page shared a snapshot of the two enjoying their special Galentine's Day bash, but that wasn't the only Valentine's Day post Hoda made her way to.

The two Today hosts posed for a special Valentine's Day post

Her main show co-host Savannah Guthrie also featured her in a special snapshot for the day she shared on her own social media.

Featuring a shot of the two brightly smiling for the camera with Savannah making a heart with her hands, the post simply read: "May your [heart emoji] be happy today."

