Naga Munchetty supported by fans as she has the best response to criticism The BBC Breakfast star spoke out

TV and radio presenter Naga Munchetty took to Twitter on Wednesday to reply to criticism from one of the listeners to her radio show – and her fans were quick to support her as she gave the most dignified response!

Retweeting a message from someone who called her "condescending" on her Five Live radio show and concluded: "it’s not all about you," the BBC Breakfast co-host took the high road as she wrote: "Hey - You're listening! Thanks for being part of the @bbc5live audience, Lots of love Naga xxx."

The star's followers rushed to share their enthusiasm for the way she rose above the critical comments, writing: "Keep it up Naga," and: "Great response @TVNaga01 that's why some of us love to see and hear you, keep it up, you do a great job."

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty applauded by fans after lifesaving actions

Others gushed: "The only reason why I listen is because of Naga, So as far as I'm concerned it IS about Naga," and: "Sharp as ever Naga. Keep it up girl x."

The 46-year-old was supported by fans again recently, as they applauded a selfless act that took place last month.

Naga took a positive approach to social media criticism

Taking to her Instagram page, the down-to-earth star revealed she was back at a donor centre to give blood, reassuring fans that her kind gesture was "absolutely painless".

In the caption, she wrote: "Just done this @givebloodnhs with one of favourite blood takers @willflanders and a record time for me of 5 mins 21 secs for approx 0.5l Woo hoo."

The star is a regular on BBC TV and radio

Fans of the broadcaster were quick to heap praise on her, with one writing: "Thank you so much. You are a lifesaver." Another remarked: "Thanks and well done Naga… have had blood transfusions so appreciate donors like you who give."

The NHS blood service often requires blood for hospital patients and encourages new donors to register and existing donors to book new appointments in order to keep stocks up so that people across the UK can be helped when needed.

