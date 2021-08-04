Naga Munchetty hints at unexpected eating habits in new post The BBC Breakfast star is an early riser!

BBC Breakfast co-host Naga Munchetty is keen on keeping fit and eating healthily, but she also knows the importance of fuelling up when needed, as she proved on Wednesday!

Taking to Twitter, the 46-year-old star shared her support for writer Sathnam Sanghera after he tweeted: "The rules: if you wake up before 7am, you are entitled to two breakfasts." Naga replied: "Always!"

Sathnam then replied: "Presenting BBC Breakfast makes you entitled to three. Enjoy," to which she responded with laughing and fist-pump emojis.

Fans were divided on how advisable this approach was however, with one commenting: "It doesn't work like that, unless you have a stomach like cattle have."

Another was on the presenter's side, writing: "If you wake at 5am, you are entitled to 3 breakfasts. When I was a trader at US investment bank Lehman Brothers, I would wake at 5am for Breakfast #1. 7.15am for Breakfast #2 and 9.30am for Breakfast #3. Then lunch at 11.30."

Naga was supported by fans on a more serious issue recently after she shared the news of an important milestone.

Naga hinted at an unconventional approach to mealtimes on Twitter

Last month, the BBC Breakfast presenter retweeted a message from a fan, which linked to a news story about the fact that all women are to be offered pain relief when they have contraceptive coils fitted.

It read: "Important change in coil guidance thanks to @TVNaga01, @caitlinmoran and @bbc5live."

Naga tweeted it with the comment "A step forward..."

She also retweeted a BBC article about the change, to which one of her followers replied: "I cannot thank you enough for bringing coil fitting pain to the table."

The star is known for her love of keeping fit

Others wrote: "I really hope ScotGov/NHS Scotland follow English lead!" and: "Fantastic news! Well done!"

In June, the star had opened up about her experience of having a coil fitted during her Radio 5 show, revealing that it was so painful and traumatic that she fainted twice.

She concluded: "What this is about is how we look at all women's health and pain."

