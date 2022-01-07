Naga Munchetty has been applauded by fans, with many calling her a "life saver" after she donated blood to the NHS.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the BBC Breakfast host revealed she was back at a donor centre as she reassured fans that her sweet gesture was "absolutely painless".

WATCH: Naga Munchetty applauded by fans for lifesaving actions

In the caption, she wrote: "Just done this @givebloodnhs with one of favourite blood takers @willflanders and a record time for me of 5 mins 21 secs for approx 0.5l Woo hoo."

Explaining the process in a video, Naga said: "It is that time again - buttock clenching, leg raising, arm squeezing - giving blood today. I am now with Ross who is now used to my skinny veins and makes it absolutely painless."

She added: "I will be up and about after this with my day. So just know, if you want to give blood, you are doing a great thing."

The NHS blood service often require blood for hospital patients, and tend to encourage new donors to register and existing donors to book new appointments in order to maintain the stocks needed to save lives of patients in need across the UK.

Naga shared her post from the blood donating centre

Fans of the journalist were quick to heap praise, with one writing: "Thank you so much. You are a lifesaver." Another remarked: "Thank and well done Naga - as am anemic, have had blood transfusions so appreciate donors like you who give."

A third post read: "Fantastic way to start the new year, brilliant news and so uplifting to hear your cheerful dulcet tones explaining the ease of giving blood, thank you gorgeous."

A fourth person said: "My son needs regular blood and platelet transfusions during his cancer treatment and so I thank you, and all the others, for taking time to do this."

The NHS are always keen to build blood stocks ahead of the winter peak - and there is no doubt extra pressure during the coronavirus pandemic. The only two days of the year that blood donations are not collected are Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Those who are fit and healthy and are aged between 17 and 66 (or 70 if you have given blood before) are encouraged to donate.

To find out more information, visit blood.co.uk

