Abbey Clancy stuns in tiny string bikini as she cuddles up to husband Peter Crouch The couple tied the knot in 2011

Abbey Clancy might have been late sharing her Valentine's Day post – but it was certainly worth the wait!

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two snapshots with fans showing her cuddling up to her husband, Peter Crouch.

The pictures have been taken abroad and Abbey can be seen wearing a tiny string bikini and oversized sunglasses as she sits on Peter's lap. "My Valentine," she sweetly wrote, adding three red love hearts.

Abbey and former footballer Peter, 41, started dating back in 2006 and went on to marry in June 2011. Together they share four children together – daughters Sophia and Liberty, and sons Johnny and Jack.

Abbey shared the snapshot in celebration of Valentine's Day

The model has spoken out on her approach to exercise and nutrition, and in an interview with Health and Wellbeing, revealed that she loves doing Reformer Pilates and aerobics classes.

She also starts each day with a green smoothie. "I throw in any fruit, vegetables, nuts and super powders that I have in the fridge and I've noticed such a difference in my energy levels, my skin is really clear and my hair feels stronger," she said.

Peter and Abbey share four children together

"Without one I feel sluggish, tired and crave unhealthier foods, so I always make sure I've stocked up on healthy ingredients."

Abbey also told the publication that she has a "huge appetite" and needs to eat as soon as she wakes up.

"Today I've had muesli followed by poached eggs and smoked salmon but it's usually toast, cereal or something hot," she said.

The model is a fan of Reformer Pilates and aerobic classes

"I love to be in the kitchen and enjoy making hearty, home-cooked food for my family at mealtimes. My husband's 6'7" and my brother (who lives with us) is 6'4", so I’ve got these big, burly men in my house who need their plates to be piled high.

"I often make steak with a salad, jacket potatoes, fajitas, a massive fish pie or a big roast dinner on a Sunday. Being married to a footballer helps with my diet because he needs a lot of protein and the right nutrients to nourish his body, which rubs off on me."

