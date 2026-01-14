Abbey Clancy rushed to hospital after breaking a nail: 'I was so embarrassed'

Abbey Clancy has revealed her "embarrassment" when she was rushed to hospital after breaking a nail. The star detailed how things went quickly downhill when she injured herself while on a family holiday to Dubai to celebrate the New Year.

Speaking on her podcast, The Therapy Crouch, with her husband Peter Crouch, the mother-of-four shared how she was placed on a drip due to the freak accident. She said: "I had a serious injury. I ended up in hospital. I broke my nail. It sounds insane and I was so embarrassed going to hospital."

Abbey, 40, shared that they'd been out for a meal with friends, with whom they shared a drink back at their hotel room while the kids played. She hugged her friend goodnight at 11pm and "my acrylic nail bent right back".

She continued: "My whole nail came off. It was pouring with blood. Then it stopped and this nerve throbbed, which was going down my whole arm, down my shoulder, up my neck."

© Instagram Abbey shared her shock injury while on holiday to Dubai with husband Peter and their four children

Her injury was serious enough that a doctor was called to the room at 3am, who put her on a drip for pain relief. "Then Lucinda [her friend] picked me up at 8am, took me to the hospital," she continued.

"I met the most phenomenal doctor, he was fabulous, because I've got a phobia of hospitals, and he was just wonderful. They injected all my hand. They had to numb it - ugh and that relief. Because I'd been up from 11pm to 7am crying, hand under hot water, cold water, arm up, arm down. It sounds so pathetic. It sounds ridiculous."

Peter, 44, then interjected: "I had golf the next day. I went, 'Lads, I'm not going to be able to play, we've been up all night. There's no way we can come. Abs is in the hospital.' They said, 'Oh my God, what's up?' I said, 'She's broken a nail.'

"They said, 'Are you actually joking?' I was like, 'No I swear it's bad.'" His wife added: "The doctor was like, 'No form of painkiller will stop this pain - you need nerve blocker.' So they removed my nail."

It is unclear how Abbey's nail has been healing. In an Instagram post shared this week, she hid her nails as she posed in a stylish ensemble from the weekend when she celebrated her 40th birthday.

Abbey and Peter share four children together, including daughters Sophia, 14, Liberty, ten, and sons Johnny, seven, and six-year-old Jack. The couple met in 2005 and married in 2011.

