Abbey Clancy's surprising wedding connection to Pippa Middleton revealed

Abbey Clancy, 36, wed Peter Crouch, 41, on 30 June 2011, but we hadn't noticed the connection to Kate Middleton's sister Pippa until now.

Looking back at Abbey's nuptials at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire, photos show the bride looking gorgeous in a strapless corseted bridal gown with a fitted bodice and a tiered fishtail skirt – a modern design which reportedly set her back £10,000. The figure-hugging silhouette perfectly highlighted her toned figure, and she accessorised with a pair of drop earrings and her hair in tousled waves.

At first glance, it doesn't seem as though there are any similarities with Pippa's modern gown – but they were actually made by the same designer, Giles Deacon.

Six years after Abbey tied the knot, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister married her husband James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield. She walked down the aisle in a floor-length lace dress with a high neckline and fitted waist and finished off her bridal look with Manolo Blahnik pumps and a handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara with a matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham.

Abbey and Peter got married in 2011

The traditional design, however, was very unusual for Giles, whose pieces usually included bold patterns and modern shapes, such as his 'it' dresses at the Met Gala.

Despite creating these two very different but equally spectacular celebrity wedding dresses, he previously revealed it can be difficult to work with some brides.

Pippa Middleton's wedding dress was also designed by Giles Deacon

"For an event, they want to spend a fortune, have three fittings, fly in from wherever, you make them a cracking gown which fits perfectly, they feel fantastic and it's, 'Great - let's go'. But you get the same person wanting a wedding dress, and it's a totally different discipline," Giles told The Guardian in 2008.

The model donned her fishtail wedding dress again for her ninth anniversary

"They don't actually want to listen to you because they've been planning it for years and years—it's almost like you've become just a dressmaker. And they can't make up their minds and then their mother wants to see it, and my head starts spinning at that point."

Model Abbey and former football Peter have since welcomed three children: Sophia, ten, Liberty, six, and Johnny, four. And fans may still be in with the chance of seeing Abbey in her wedding dress since she re-wore it for the couple's ninth anniversary in 2020 as they celebrated the occasion at home.

