Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova stuns in sizzling black slip dress on date night amid Kai Widdrington 'romance' The Strictly stars have been spotted looking rather cosy

Now the Strictly Come Dancing live tour is over, Nadiya Bychkova is ready to party! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the professional dancer shared several posts from her time away from the Strictly gang.

One of the posts saw the 32-year-old stunner ooze heaps of glamour in a sleek black slip dress as she enjoyed a night out at Sushi Samba at London's Heron Tower.

With her blonde tresses swept up high and to one side of her face, Nadiya amped up her look with a bold red lip, lashings of black mascara and heavy eyeliner.

It is not known who Nadiya was dining with at the celebrity hotspot, but in recent weeks, the professional dancer has been seen getting cosy with fellow pro Kai Widdrington.

Both parties are yet to address the status of their relationship despite dominating the headlines after pictures of the pair kissing were published.

The Strictly star looked lovely on her night out

Just last month, it was announced that Nadiya and her fiancé, Matija Škarabot, had decided to end their romance.

The former couple, who share five-year-old daughter Mila together, are thought to have struggled with their commitments; Nadiya is very much focused on Strictly and is largely based in London while footballer Matija remains in Slovenia.

Nadiya recently split from her fiance

Nadiya recently revealed her excitement at being reunited with her daughter once the tour finishes on 13 February.

Kai, meanwhile, previously dated fellow dancer Giulia Dotta for five years before they split. Guila's agent confirmed to the Mirror last July that the pair had called time on their relationship, but it's believed that they split several months earlier during lockdown.

